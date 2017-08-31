POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Central bankers offered no policy clues at the Jackson Hole Summit
03:07
World
Money Talks: Central bankers offered no policy clues at the Jackson Hole Summit
The financial world was focused on a remote Wyoming resort town where the great and good of central banking gathered for an annual economic symposium. It took place at a time when central bank policy makers are facing the challenge of unwinding their assets, after nearly a decade of stimulus following the financial crisis. Investors were listening intently for any hint on future monetary policy moves but what they got was very different, as Jade Barker reports from Jackson Hole in Wyoming. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?