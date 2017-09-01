POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: President Trump plans to overhaul US tax code
08:39
World
Money Talks: President Trump plans to overhaul US tax code
The US is famous for its entrepreneurial spirit. So it may come as a surprise that its top corporate tax rate is one of the highest in the developed world. One of President Donald Trump's main campaign promises was to reduce taxes and make it easier for companies to grow and hire more people. For more on this, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Miami and Max Wolff, Market Strategist at 55 Capital, from New York join us. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?