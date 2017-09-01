World Share

Money Talks: President Trump plans to overhaul US tax code

The US is famous for its entrepreneurial spirit. So it may come as a surprise that its top corporate tax rate is one of the highest in the developed world. One of President Donald Trump's main campaign promises was to reduce taxes and make it easier for companies to grow and hire more people. For more on this, our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Miami and Max Wolff, Market Strategist at 55 Capital, from New York join us.