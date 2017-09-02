World Share

Utah Nurse Arrest: Police under investigation for arresting nurse

In the US, a police officer could face criminal charges, after video went viral of him arresting a nurse - for simply doing her job. The Salt Lake City Police Department has apologised - and the officer has been put on leave. But the nurse says she might sue for wrongful arrest. Denee Savoia has the story