The War in Syria: Father and son find hope with rababa instrument
02:31
World
The War in Syria: Father and son find hope with rababa instrument
More than six years of war in Syria has forced nearly 12 million people from their homes. Over half of them are still in the country - and according to the UN, they represent the largest population of internally displaced people anywhere in the world. Chelsea Carter has the story of a father and son who have lost everything and now have only music and each other.
September 3, 2017
