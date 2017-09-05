POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: China-Africa relations - who benefits?
26:05
World
Roundtable: China-Africa relations - who benefits?
Chinese investment in Africa -- hundreds of billions of dollars spent on roads, schools and hospitals across the continent. Exploitation, or just good business? Chinese money builds African infrastructure while African resources fuel the Chinese economy. Is it a win - win relationship benefitting a continent largely neglected by the West? Or is this just a more modern, more palatable form of colonialism?
September 5, 2017
