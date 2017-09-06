POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Performing arts on the streets of Algeria
Performing arts on the streets of Algeria
Busking in public places for cash can be traced back to the earliest of times in every major world culture. Algeria is no exception but the performers have been forbidden until recently. Let's find out why they're once more taking to the streets of the country's capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 6, 2017
