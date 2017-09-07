POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
74th Venice Film Festival
04:54
World
74th Venice Film Festival
This year's Venice International Film Festival has marked the comeback of prestigious filmmakers with cult followings. And critics agree that they've returned to the top of their game. Here's our review of the movies that are currently the talk of the town at the festival which is seen as the launchpad for the Oscar season.
September 7, 2017
