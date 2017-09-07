World Share

Money Talks: French President Macron unveils changes to labour laws

One in ten people in France are jobless, and it is the only major European economy to have made no major changes to its labour laws in more than 3 decades. But President Emmanuel Macron says he has a plan. Mobin Nasir reports on whether Macron's reforms can bring back jobs and revive the French economy and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.