World Share

Gas attacks in Syria

A former US ambassador to Syria says Bashar al Assad is winning the war, and that the US is partly to blame. We also discuss with Robert Ford new accusations that Bashar al Assad is using chemical weapons. Also, did a skirmish between Turkish-backed rebels and US troops harm relations between to the two allies, and what does it mean for the conflict? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world