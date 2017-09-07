POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: IFA Berlin 2017
05:40
World
Money Talks: IFA Berlin 2017
Tech giants and tech fans from around the world gather in Germany's capital for the IFA consumer electronics fair. From smartphones to white goods, companies showcase their latest innovations. Sara Firth reports Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 7, 2017
