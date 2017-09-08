World Share

Offscript: Kenya’s supreme court annuls vote

Kenya's Supreme court decided to annul the recent presidential vote, an unprecedented move in an African country. But the response from Western news outlets was largely negative. Do we actually want to see democracy in Africa? Or just the facade of democracy so we can report that the Africans are calm and there's stability? Imran Garda goes Offscript.