Gary Oldman portrays Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'
From the comic book adaptation 'I Kill Giants' to George Clooney's "Coen Brothers-esque" crime-drama 'Suburbicon', this year's Toronto Film Festival offers something for everybody. And of course, there's also room for movies with Oscar potential. One such production sees legendary actor Gary Oldman portray British prime minister Winston Churchill during the early stages of World War 2. Here's a preview. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
