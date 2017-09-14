POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Harvey victims struggle to pay for the damage
02:22
World
Money Talks: Harvey victims struggle to pay for the damage
The State of Texas is staring at an enormous bill in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The cost of recovery is estimated at 180 billion dollars or possibly more. President Donald Trump is asking Congress to approve nearly 8 billion dollars to start the money moving to where it's needed most. But as Darren Lyn explains, many victims are now faced with the difficult task of rebuilding without having enough money. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?