World Share

Money Talks: Harvey victims struggle to pay for the damage

The State of Texas is staring at an enormous bill in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The cost of recovery is estimated at 180 billion dollars or possibly more. President Donald Trump is asking Congress to approve nearly 8 billion dollars to start the money moving to where it's needed most. But as Darren Lyn explains, many victims are now faced with the difficult task of rebuilding without having enough money. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world