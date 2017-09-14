POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: South African and Nigerian economies out of recession
After a tough 2016 for both South Africa and Nigeria, Africa's biggest economies have crept out of recession this quarter. For Nigeria, it is the rebound in global oil prices that has revived growth while South Africa has benefited from a surge in its agriculture sector. But neither is out of the woods yet. Adefemi Akinsanya has more and Dr. Thanti Mthanti, senior lecturer at Wits Business School, joins us from Johannesburg. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
