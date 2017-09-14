World Share

Money Talks: South African and Nigerian economies out of recession

After a tough 2016 for both South Africa and Nigeria, Africa's biggest economies have crept out of recession this quarter. For Nigeria, it is the rebound in global oil prices that has revived growth while South Africa has benefited from a surge in its agriculture sector. But neither is out of the woods yet. Adefemi Akinsanya has more and Dr. Thanti Mthanti, senior lecturer at Wits Business School, joins us from Johannesburg.