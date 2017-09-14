Money Talks: Experts predict Houston recovery to take years

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Experts predict it will take Houston in Texas years to recover from Hurricane Harvey. Neighbourhoods are flooded. Businesses, homes and roads are gone. Estimates of what the recovery will cost range from $40 billion to $190 billion. That figure represents about 1% of US GDP and around 12% of the pre-storm economy of Texas. The US government is planning to allocate nearly $8 billion to help Texas recover from the storm. But first, Congress has to allow it to spend that money. TRT World”s Tetiana Anderson joins us from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 14, 2017
