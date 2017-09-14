World Share

Money Talks: UK parliament debates Brexit bill

The British parliament has begun the long and tortuous road to replacing European laws with its own. It has less than 18 months to rewrite thousands of pieces of legislation. Sarah Morice has been following developments in London. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world