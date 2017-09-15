POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Frankfurt Motor Show 2017
Money Talks: Frankfurt Motor Show 2017
If you are a fan of exclusive cars from the world's biggest brands, then all roads lead to the Frankfurt Motor Show. And it's electric cars that stole the show this year. Adefemi Akinsanya reports.
September 15, 2017
