Russia’s war games
21:46
World
Russia’s war games
Russia has amassed up to 13,000 troops in Belarus as part of the annual ‘Zapad’ war games. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has warned that this may be a Trojan horse plot to invade Ukraine. Is this the beginning of a new war in Eastern Europe? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
