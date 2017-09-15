World Share

Money Talks: EasyJet expands offerings to include long-haul flights

Easyjet has grown into an aviation giant in Europe by offering bare-bones service for cut-price fares. Now it is spreading its wings and offering similarly low-cost services for long-haul routes across the Atlantic and eventually to Asia. It is teaming up with Norwegian Air and Canada's WestJet to do so. The move marks a significant shift in its business model. And other budget carriers may be getting ready to do the same. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and aviation entrepreneur Fabrizio Poli joins us from Manchester.