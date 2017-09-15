POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: EasyJet expands offerings to include long-haul flights
Easyjet has grown into an aviation giant in Europe by offering bare-bones service for cut-price fares. Now it is spreading its wings and offering similarly low-cost services for long-haul routes across the Atlantic and eventually to Asia. It is teaming up with Norwegian Air and Canada's WestJet to do so. The move marks a significant shift in its business model. And other budget carriers may be getting ready to do the same. Adefemi Akinsanya reports and aviation entrepreneur Fabrizio Poli joins us from Manchester. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 15, 2017
