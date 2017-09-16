POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: On the ground with Andrew Hopkins on the Astana Peace Talks
01:28
World
TRT World correspondent, Andrew Hopkins who is in the Kazakh capital Astana talks about the Astana Talks on Syria. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 16, 2017
