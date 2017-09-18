POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Airlines submit bankrupt Air Berlin bids
03:40
World
Money Talks: Airlines submit bankrupt Air Berlin bids
Bidding has now officially closed for potential buyers of Air Berlin, the German airline which filed for insolvency in August. Ira Spitzer reports from the German capital Berlin on just what went wrong for the country's second largest carrier. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 18, 2017
