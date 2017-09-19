World Share

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art explores the continent's story

Cape Town is one of Africa's most beautiful and cosmopolitan cities that has also become a modern art hub over the years. The latest addition to its vibrant art scene is a museum that intends to transform the way we view contemporary African arts.