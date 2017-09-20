World Share

London Fashion Week spring-summer 2018

London Fashion Week has always favoured the quirky over the polished, but the event's Spring-Summer 2018 shows are proof that things are loosening up a little. Let's take a look at what some of the featured designers had to offer in their newest collections. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world