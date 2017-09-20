POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
London Fashion Week spring-summer 2018
02:22
World
London Fashion Week spring-summer 2018
London Fashion Week has always favoured the quirky over the polished, but the event's Spring-Summer 2018 shows are proof that things are loosening up a little. Let's take a look at what some of the featured designers had to offer in their newest collections. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?