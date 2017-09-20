World Share

Bosnia’s rape victims

Amnesty International has condemned the Bosnian government for not seeking justice for more than 20,000 victims of sexual violence in the Bosnian war. The organisation blames a lack of political will by Bosnian politicians as the main cause for not persecuting the women's offenders.