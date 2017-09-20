POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Can the war in Yemen be ended?
26:35
World
Roundtable: Can the war in Yemen be ended?
Trapped in a never-ending war - the Yemen conflict has dragged on more than two years. But how can it be ended and can Yemen continue to operate as a state? It's being called the forgotten war -- one that's seen thousands die, millions displaced, and now, the worst cholera epidemic since 2011. Saudi led air strikes in Yemen have drawn international criticism. But with the war now in its third year, is the Saudi led coalition ready to end it's efforts in Yemen? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 20, 2017
