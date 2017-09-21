Germany’s refugee factor

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany’s elections are being seen as a test of the country's compassion. For many voters, this election is really only about one issue: Refugees. Whether it's concerns about security or the economy, it all seems to come back to the more than one million asylum seekers Germany welcomed in two years ago. Merkel's open-door policy may have paved the way for her political rivals to score big at the ballot box. The Newsmakers went to Berlin to speak to voters and refugees about the issue. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 21, 2017
