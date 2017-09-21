POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Referendum: Barzani push for referendum despite opposition
The Kurdish Regional Government's president Massoud Barzani appears determined to press on with an independence referendum in northern Iraq. But this decision has been met with opposition both within the country and internationally. Turkey, Iran, the United States and Iraq's central government have all called for the vote to be stopped. Abubakr al Shamahi has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 21, 2017
