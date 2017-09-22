POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World's first street art museum
World's first street art museum
From Australia to Germany street art continues to make waves. It's being called the world's first street art museum. Opened in Berlin, with an intention to become a platform for graffiti, wall painting and other art in public spaces, we present you the Museum for Urban Contemporary Art. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 22, 2017
