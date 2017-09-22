POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Barcelona unrest
Tens of thousands of Catalonians took to the street of Barcelona, after the federal government arrested 14 senior officials. Madrid is trying to block a non-sanctioned referendum on independence. But will their measures backfire and fuel separatist anger?
September 22, 2017
