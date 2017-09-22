POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Riot police bound for Catalonia
02:21
World
Judges in Barcelona released senior Catalan officials who had been arrested over the independence referendum. On Wednesday, Spanish police made the arrests after they conducted the raids in key regional buildings. The authorities are also preparing to deploy 16-thousand riot police officers in Catalonia. Nafisa Latic reports.
September 22, 2017
