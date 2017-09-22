POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Northern Iraq Referendum: Vote count have negative effect on the economy
World
The United Nations Security Council says Monday's vote could destabilise Iraq and neighbouring countries. Regardless, the Kurdish Regional Government in Northern Iraq is pushing ahead with the independence referendum. Threats of military action appear to have had no effect. And as Alican Ayanlar reports, the region's economy as a whole is likely to suffer if the vote isn't stopped. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 22, 2017
