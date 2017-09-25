World Share

Money Talks: Music magazine Rolling Stone up for sale

Talk to any American Baby Boomer and there is a good chance that Rolling Stone magazine played a significant part in his or her youth. But now the publication is up for sale. After half a century of covering music, pop culture, politics and more, it has been facing enormous financial hurdles. Let's look back now, at some of the key moments in the history of Rolling Stone magazine. For more, TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.