Northern Iraq Referendum: Counting under way in independence vote
Early results in the Kurdish Regional Government's non-binding referendum shows more than 90 percent of voters want independence. A final result is expected by Wednesday. There was a large turnout, despite international condemnation, and warnings that the referendum could ignite more conflict in the region. Our correspondent Nicole Johnston reports from Erbil. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
