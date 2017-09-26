POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany elections, De-escalation in Syria and Bolivia’s term limits
52:05
World
Germany elections, De-escalation in Syria and Bolivia’s term limits
Angela Merkel wins an unprecedented fourth term as Germany's Chancellor. But will she govern differently now that a far-right party is in parliament? Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia plan to set up de-escalation zones in northern Syria. Will they bring about peace or more violence? And Bolivian voters told Evo Morales he can't run for President again. But will he do it anyway? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 26, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?