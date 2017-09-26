World Share

Protests against Trump’s comments

Sport and politics have merged once again with President Donald Trump, calling for NFL fans to boycott games and team owners to fire players who fail to stand for the national anthem. However, as Samantha Johnson explains, his words have sparked the opposite effect. Also we spoke with political analyst Allen Linton for more...