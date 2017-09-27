World Share

Northern Iraq’s uncertainty

Iraqi Kurds have voted for a state of their own. But both Iraq's central government and Turkey have called the referendum an illegal and dangerous move in a country that finally has Daesh on the backfoot. They warned of repercussions if the region went ahead with the vote, and now those consequences may be unfolding.