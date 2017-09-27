POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kirsten Dunst in new arthouse movie 'Woodshock'
Recent years have seen a rise in the number of fashion designers crossing over to filmmaking in order to further explore their creative sides. Even though such cinematic works have generally received negative comments from critics for putting style over substance... A new movie, filmed by two sisters who traded in the catwalk for the silver screen, aims to change this view. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
