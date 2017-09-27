POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: French president Macron unveils plan to improve EU
Money Talks: French president Macron unveils plan to improve EU
First France, now the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out his grand vision to transform the EU. Macron has called for more countries to adopt the euro single currency and says the Eurozone needs its own budget to finance joint investments. Analysis by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
