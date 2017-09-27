World Share

Money Talks: French president Macron unveils plan to improve EU

First France, now the European Union. French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out his grand vision to transform the EU. Macron has called for more countries to adopt the euro single currency and says the Eurozone needs its own budget to finance joint investments. Analysis by TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.