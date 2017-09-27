POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: European cities suffering from tourist fatigue
02:36
World
Money Talks: European cities suffering from tourist fatigue
Tourism can be a huge driver of economic growth. But some cities can become victims of their own success. One example is Oxford in the UK. The home of Britain's oldest university is debating how to handle the growing number of visitors it receives every year. As Shaun Hassett reports from the city, it is not the only one in Europe having the same discussion. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 27, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?