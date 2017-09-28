POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Harry Redknapp: Exclusive interview – Part I
He's been a part of English football for over five decades. In part one of Beyond the Game's exclusive interview, former Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp sat down with Chris Skudder to talk about his time at the Midlands club, his relationship with the owners and what the future holds for him. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
