Money Talks: UK market to phase out single-use water bottles
02:03
World
Several cities across the world are doing away with plastic. London too is doing its bit. The famous Borough Market says it will phase out single use water bottles within 6 months. The ambitious target is part of a plan to eventually remove all plastics from its stalls. Muttalip Erdogan takes a look at the scheme and the UK's recycling record. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
