POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Catalonia Referendum: Is Spain heading for a constitutional crisis?
02:17
World
Catalonia Referendum: Is Spain heading for a constitutional crisis?
Tensions are on the rise in the Spanish region of Catalonia ahead of this Sunday's independence referendum. The Spanish Government says the vote is illegal and is trying o stop it from going ahead. On Thursday students in Catalonia went on strike, while the region's foreign minister sought help from the EU in Brussels. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 28, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?