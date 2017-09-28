World Share

Catalonia Referendum: Is Spain heading for a constitutional crisis?

Tensions are on the rise in the Spanish region of Catalonia ahead of this Sunday's independence referendum. The Spanish Government says the vote is illegal and is trying o stop it from going ahead. On Thursday students in Catalonia went on strike, while the region's foreign minister sought help from the EU in Brussels. TRT World's Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.