Northern Iraq Referendum: Turkey backs Iraq central government
02:23
World
Northern Iraq Referendum: Turkey backs Iraq central government
On Monday, people living in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence for the Kurdish region. 92 percent of the 3 point 3 million who cast their ballots supported breaking from Iraq. Iraq's parliament has responded by sending troops to the oil-rich region of Kirkuk and other disputed areas held by Kurdish forces. And it has the support of Turkey. Kerry Alexandra reports.
September 28, 2017
