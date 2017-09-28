World Share

Northern Iraq Referendum: Turkey backs Iraq central government

On Monday, people living in northern Iraq voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence for the Kurdish region. 92 percent of the 3 point 3 million who cast their ballots supported breaking from Iraq. Iraq's parliament has responded by sending troops to the oil-rich region of Kirkuk and other disputed areas held by Kurdish forces. And it has the support of Turkey. Kerry Alexandra reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world