World Share

Roundtable: Is Uber fit to operate in London?

A love hate relationship - loved by those who want chap taxi rides, loathed by those who say it’s 'not fit and proper'. Could Uber be about to make its last journey in London? Uber may have hit a red light in London - but as the ride hailing app readies itself for a fight to hold on to its license in the British capital, will the technology always win or can it be stopped in its tracks? At the Roundtable was David Sinclair who drives for Uber; Madeline Grant from the think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs; General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, Steve McNamara; And Martin Bentham, the Home Affairs Editor of London's Evening Standard newspaper. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world