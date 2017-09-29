World Share

Swedish designer Iman Aldebe embracing modest fashion

The modest fashion industry has grown in momentum with unique designers like Iman Aldebe whose creations aim to represent freedom of faith and fashion in the Muslim world. She is among the designers who are changing the perception of modest fashion's rules. Designer and visual artist Iman Aldebe joins us from Stockholm. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world