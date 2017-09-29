POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Swedish designer Iman Aldebe embracing modest fashion
04:12
World
Swedish designer Iman Aldebe embracing modest fashion
The modest fashion industry has grown in momentum with unique designers like Iman Aldebe whose creations aim to represent freedom of faith and fashion in the Muslim world. She is among the designers who are changing the perception of modest fashion's rules. Designer and visual artist Iman Aldebe joins us from Stockholm. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
September 29, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?