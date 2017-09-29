World Share

Driving class for an iconic Model T Ford

It's the automobile that brought car-ownership to the masses. Now it's possible for ordinary people to drive an iconic Model T Ford. A museum in Michigan is offering a four-hour class teaching people of all ages how to drive one of these vintage vehicles.