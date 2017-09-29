World Share

Money Talks: US President unveils tax reform proposal

US President Donald Trump says the country's tax code is a relic and a burden. And he's proposing sweeping reforms that include major tax cuts for people and companies. Republicans support the plan but critics argue the one-hundred word proposal leaves many questions unanswered as Mobin Nasir reports. Senior Fellow at Columbia Center on Sustainable Investment James S. Henry and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas join us for their analyses. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world