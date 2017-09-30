World Share

Strait Talk: On the frontline in Hawija

Three years ago, a few thousand men armed with assault rifles, rockets and hand grenades defeated the US-equipped Iraqi army. They captured Iraq's second largest city of nearly 2 million and declared a new state. But over the course of a brutal two-year reign, the city shrank to just over half a million, as Daesh unleashed terror and death squads with impunity. Hundreds of thousands of people fled from their homes to IDP camps. Iraqi forces, the Peshmerga and Iranian backed Shia militia eventually retook Mosul earlier this year, but the fight against Daesh continues in its last stronghold of Hawija from where Strait Talk correspondent Can Hasasu reports.