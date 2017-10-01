POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Marseille Knife Attack: Two women stabbed to death at railway station
01:37
World
Marseille Knife Attack: Two women stabbed to death at railway station
French President Emmanuel Macron says he's outraged by a barbarous attack that left two people dead in Marsellile. Two women were stabbed on Sunday afternoon at a train station in the city. The man reponsible was shot dead by soldiers and the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism. Nafisa Latic reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
October 1, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?