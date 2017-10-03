POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Catalan nation?
Catalonia's leaders claimed victory after a contentious referendum on independence, which Spain's central government said was illegal. But Madrid is now under fire for police violence, which injured hundreds of voters. 90% of people who managed to vote supported independence. So what's next for Catalonia and its people? We analyse the results and what they mean for the region, in our special coverage from Barcelona.
October 3, 2017
